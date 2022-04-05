Police in St.Clairsville say they started an investigation that led to an arrest of a man who was trying to have sex with a 14-year-old.

St.Clairsville police say they arrested Phillip Thompson of Toledo, Ohio after he was speaking to the teen on Facebook.

Thompson asked for the girl’s age and allegedly sent nude pictures to the female and told her he would meet and have sex with her.

Thompson also stated that he would bring the female Marijuana and provide condoms, police say.

Thompson was taken into custody by the St. Clairsville Police Department at an undisclosed location within city limits and was taken to the Belmont County jail.

Thompson was charged with driving under suspension, contributing to unruly or delinq of child, attempted unlawful sex with minor/corrupt of minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and pandering obscenity involving a minor.