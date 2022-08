A man was arrested in Belmont County after he was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority.

After a traffic stop, Richard Lollathin was arrested in Martins Ferry.

Lollathin was wanted for violation of his parole, officials say.

During the stop, deputies say Lollathin had on him over 40 grams of meth.

Lollathin is in the Belmont County Jail for the A.P.A. violation, and the Sheriff’s office will be requesting two felony charges for possession of methamphetamine.