Man arrested in Martins Ferry Tuesday for felony burglary

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Early Tuesday morning, Martins Ferry officers were dispatched to a residence on Grant Avenue in Martins Ferry.

Police say they were responding to a complaint of a male that entered a residence.

Officers say they located a suspect inside the residence and he was placed under arrest.

Officers say they then spoke with the victims who said they didn’t know who the man was.

The arrestee was identified as Nathan Scott Davis a 25-year-old male.

The address provided for Davis was 34680 Cadiz Piedmont Road, Cadiz Ohio.

He was transported to the Belmont County Jail for Felony Burglary and Disorderly Conduct.