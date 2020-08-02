Man barricades self in West Bellaire home; takes toddler hostage

Belmont County
UPDATE: Local police have confirmed that the man has two-year-old child with him in the home. The child is a hostage. The S.W.A.T. team is at the scene.

West Bellaire (WTRF)-A man barricaded himself in a West Bellaire, Ohio home Sunday, said local police.

The man had several warrants according to local police.

The case is now being investigated by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. 7News is on the scene working to gather details.

