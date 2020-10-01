Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A man charged with abuse of a corpse faced an extradition hearing this morning.
31-year-old John Polen waived his extradition rights in Ohio County.
He was involved in a presumed fatal car crash earlier this week along I-470.
However, authorities determined that the victim was already dead prior to the accident.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow but officials say it will be a while before police expect a full report.
Polen will now face charges in Belmont County.
