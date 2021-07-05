Man charged with fifth OVI while driving through Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reports that a man has been charged with his fifth OVI offense following a traffic stop in Bridgeport, Ohio on Sunday evening.

According to the St. Clairsville Post of the Highway Patrol, Brandon Montrell Pollard, 39, of Mississippi, was operating a vehicle northbound on State Route 7 and was stopped for a speeding violation.

Troopers say during the investigation it was found that Pollard was impaired by alcohol.

Pollard faces charges for speeding, open alcoholic container, driving under suspension, no seatbelt and operating a vehicle while impaired, which will be filed with Northern Division Court.

The OSHP says the investigation is ongoing.