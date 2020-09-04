Man gets two life sentences for the rape of children

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) 60-year-old Dale Gordon Sr. got the maximum sentence for two counts of rape to which he had admitted.



In court, it was revealed that he actually victimized four little girls, ranging in age from eight to ten.

Judge Frank Fregiato read statements from the girls, revealing in graphic terms the details of the offenses.



Another statement, submitted by their mother, described the children’s ongoing fears and psychological trauma caused by Gordon’s actions.



“I’m sorry for everything,” said Gordon. “I wish the girls can heal. I’m so sorry.”

The defense asked that Gordon’s life terms be concurrent (served together at once)rather than consecutive.



But Judge Frank Fregiato ruled that they be consecutive, saying otherwise it would send the message that “you can rape who you want, serve your time, then get out and rape some more.”



The judge said this sentence is to send a message that the rape of children will not be tolerated in Belmont County.