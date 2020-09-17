Update: name of the pedestrian hit has been released

UPDATE: 2:46 PM (9-17-2020)- Trooper Michael Grant of OSHP told 7News that the individual struck by a vehicle is 38-year-old Ryan Deaton of Bridgeport.

Deaton is still in critical condition.

Trooper Grant said the driver of the pickup that hit Deaton is not suspected of any negligence.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.



Lt. Maurice Waddell, post commander, says the 38-year-old Bridgeport man remains in critical condition in intensive care at an area hospital.



Lt. Waddell says the man apparently stepped out onto Route 40 just west of the Big Lots plaza.



He says the driver of a pickup truck swerved but could not avoid hitting him.



A passenger in the pickup immediately called 9-1-1.

