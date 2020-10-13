Man identified in Martins Ferry fire

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- More information is coming to light about the fatal house fire in Martins Ferry on Friday.

Officials have identified the dead man as 63-year-old Jay Thomas.

The other resident of the house at Grant and Elm Street was 57 year old David Sullivan.

Sullivan lost everything in the blaze, and also faces serious health issues.

Rev. Bill Webster has set up a fund to help Sullivan.

You can help donate by using Paypal at the church website or mail a check to the church for the Daniel Sullivan Fund.

The address is:

Daniel Sullivan Fund

Grace Church

7 N. 4th Street.

Martins Ferry, OH

43935