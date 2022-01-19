Man in Belmont County arrested after making alleged threats

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department say a man in the Lafferty area was involved in a domestic incident and was reportedly in the woods saying he was going to die by suicide by cop.



The sheriff’s Special Operations Branch was already assembled on a training exercise.



They were deployed to go to the area, but road deputies were closer and took the man into custody without incident.



Chief Deputy James Zusack says further details are not available at this time.