Man is sentenced to prison for crash in which a passenger was killed

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

61-year-old Donald Boyd of Belmont County was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

He was convicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of LSD, possession of meth and three counts of driving while impaired.

It all stems from a traffic crash on September 12, 2018, in which a passenger in his vehicle died.

Robert Hartley’s sister tearfully spoke out in Boyd’s sentencing hearing, and Boyd answered her.

“Donald, it seems to me that you have a long history of drugs, driving illegally, no self control whatsoever,” Tonya Rayl said. “And I don’t feel like you have any remorse whatsoever for what you have done.”

“I’d trade my life right now for his,” said Boyd, looking at Rayl. “I watched him pass. I sincerely, sincerely apologize. I do have remorse. Don’t think I don’t, because I live with it every day. I would not take a man’s life.”

Boyd’s attorney said his client is a veteran with no criminal history except for traffic offenses.

Boyd said he was never offered the help he needed.

But Judge Frank Fregiato pointed out that Boyd was once a drug court participant, and as such, was given quite a bit of help.