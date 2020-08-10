Man killed in crash on Saffell Church Road

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — St. Clairsville troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Washington Township that was reported Sunday morning.
Authorities say 34-year-old Vic Rataiczak failed to make a turn on Saffell Church Road with his 2008 Chevrolet truck and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
The accident is still under investigation, stay with 7NEWS as those details are released.