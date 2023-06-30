BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Bellaire Police Department were called out for an active vehicle pursuit of a white pickup truck at 6:49 Thursday night.

According to the Martins Ferry Police Department’s Facebook Page, police tried to get Isaiah Prentice to pull over.

They say he eventually stopped the truck and then led officers on a foot pursuit.

The post states, Prentice ran into a nearby house and hid inside in hopes to evade police.

K-9 Patch from the Martins Ferry Police Department was sent to apprehend Prentice from inside of the residence that he ran into while fleeing from police on foot, officials say.

Prentice was taken into custody by Bellaire Police Department.

Police say they found a large amount of narcotics inside the truck. and a large amount of U.S. currency from inside of the residence.