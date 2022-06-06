BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Twenty-three-year-old Dale Bennett entered guilty pleas to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition.

Judge John Vavra was about to sentence him, when the prosecution mentioned that the victim may still want to submit a written statement to the court.

So in compliance with Marsy’s Law, the sentencing had to come to a halt.

“The prosecutor says that the victim may or may not want to write a letter to the court,” said Judge Vavra. “We are going to give her until next Monday, that is June 13 at 11, to do that. So that’s when we’ll resume the sentencing hearing at that point in time.”

Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims and their families have guaranteed rights.

The judge noted that the one-week delay won’t change the sentence.

He said Bennett will get 30 months in the penitentiary.