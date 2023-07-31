BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Monday, Joseph Lee entered a plea of guilty to violating what is known as Goddard’s Law according to Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flanagan explained that Goddard’s Law is an Ohio law that makes it a felony to cause serious physical harm to companion animals, which, as he explained, are essentially animals that are household pets.

Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel

Flanagan said that the law was created in 2016, and his office has used it on multiple occasions to prosecute those that have been investigated for violent acts against animals.

The plea stemmed from an investigation by a humane agency after reports that a dog was being kept in a local motel room and routinely beaten by its owner.

The humane society known as Hoof and Paw as well as the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and requested court permission to seize the dog. After seizing the dog, a veterinarian was asked to look at the injuries, according to the prosecutor. The veterinarian found the dog to have multiple broken bones in various stages of healing. Flanagan added that this was proof that the dog was abused over a period of several weeks and not just an isolated incident.

Flanagan said that sentencing in the matter is scheduled for August 28, 2023.

Prior to that, his office will supply to the court all necessary documents to show the extent of injury to the dog and the significant care that it needed to recuperate.

As for the dog now, Flanagan said that her injuries have healed and she has made tremendous progress now that she is in the custody of the humane society.