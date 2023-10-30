BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

A man who led Bridgeport Police on a high speed chase in July was sentenced Monday in Belmont County Court to 30 months in prison.

Darrin Scott Borsos will receive credit for the time he has already served in jail, which is 56 days. His drivers license is also suspended for three years.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said Borsos was charged with fleeing from police. Flanagan added that Borsos was also previously charged with a fleeing offense and was recently released from incarceration for a similar offense.

