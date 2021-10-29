Man walking from California to New York in bear suit for charity makes stop in Ohio Valley

Belmont County

If you saw a giant bear walking around Belmont County, don’t fear, it’s fur a good cause!

The man goes by the name Bearsun and is walking from California to New York to raise awareness and money for 5 different causes:

DISABLED COMMUNITY (Villa Esperanza)

CANCER (National Breast Cancer Foundation)

MENTAL HEALTH (Active Minds)

AUTISM (Autism Society for America)

ENVIROMENTAL (Environmental Defends)

He’s been sleeping in tents or hotel rooms along the way and is making a stay in Wheeling Friday night and is currently walking in Belmont County.

You can check out Bearsun’s journey on his website and social media channels.

