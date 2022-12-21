BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year.

Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8.

7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas.

The 62-year-old from St. Clairsville, had plead guilty to one count of mail fraud.

Thomas will be handed his sentence for the mail fraud charge on February 10, 2023 at 9:45 a.m.

In an investigation spanning seven years, Thomas had defrauded an elderly woman with dementia while acting as her Power of Attorney. Thomas was found to have taken half a million dollars from the victim without her knowledge or her permission to use for his personal benefit.

The maximum sentence for mail fraud is 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Part of Thomas’s guilty plea is a restitution of at least $882,502.