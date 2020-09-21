Martins Ferry announces trick or treating for 2020

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry will hold its town trick or treating event on Saturday, October 31.

Trick or treating will be from 6 to 7 PM.

The city is asking for you to hand out candy from your curb/porch side for the safety of the children.

They also ask that those who are handing out candy to wear gloves and a mask.

The city would the to remind all residents to be safe during trick or treating and have fun!

7News has been working to get more Halloween times and dates from other Ohio Valley areas but most locations have told us they are not ready to make that decision.