Martins Ferry City Council changes ordinance

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) — The Martins Ferry City Council has passed a new city ordinance tonight that could affect you.

They say any home in town that is an “eye sore” due to unkempt lawns could soon face new fines. This could be anything from clutter to simply high grass in yards.

They say under the old ordinance people would be fined, but many times– that fine would be left unpaid.

In that agreement there wasn’t a lot of bite to the bark. This actually gives us permission. We cite property owners in the court and we fine them for not cleaning up their property. MAYOR JOHN DAVIES, MARTINS FERRY

Now– if the fine isn’t paid, you will be held responsible. Meaning– the city will come in, clean it for you, then bill you for the work through a tax lien.

The city also wants to remind property owners that there is a city ordinance that requires you to shovel and salt your sidewalks during this time of the year.