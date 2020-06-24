Martins Ferry City Schools suspend extracurricular activities after student-athelete tests positive for COVID-19

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry City Schools announced today that extracurricular activities have been suspended for 14 days.

The decision to suspend these activities is based on a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

The Belmont County Health Department has been notified, and they are in the process of contact tracing.

Superintendent Jimmy Fogle told 7News they Martins Ferry Schools are doing everything they can to be proactive of the situation.

Martin’s Ferry intent is to resume all extracurricular activities on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

They will continue to assess the situation and provide updates accordingly.