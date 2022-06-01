BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Several local residents at tonight’s Martins Ferry council meeting expressed their concerns over possible environmental waste contaminating the city’s water and soil.

You’ll recall back in April, a group called CORR claimed to have found what they called concerning radiation levels in the area.

7NEWS spoke with city officials a few days later, who said that the claims made by CORR were false, and that regular testing of the city’s water and soil showed radiation levels so low they were essentially undetectable.

