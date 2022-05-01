Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)-The Martins Ferry Hall of Honor is recognizing 4 new inductees for all they do in the community.

This year’s ceremony honored Dave Bruney, Ralph and Harry Dennis, Karl Sommer, and Terry Wildman.

They were all recognized inside the Martins Ferry High School cafeteria and it was packed. Organizers say the Hall of honor began to recognize those who have spent all or part of their lives in Martins Ferry.

“These four special people are great, but there are many more, and every year we try to honor 4 or 5 individuals.” Vicky Capuano, Hall of Honor Committee

The Hall of Honor committee showed their appreciation with plaque and their names will permanently go on their billboard.