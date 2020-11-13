Martins Ferry police arrest man for felony trafficking and possession

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- A Martins Ferry man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Coalrain Pike in Martins Ferry.

Police say they found Donnie D Pugh in the residence and was arrested as he was attempting to flush a large amount of cocaine in the toilet as the officers made entry into the residence.

Pugh was prevented from getting rid of the evidence and drugs were recovered.

They also say a loaded pistol was recovered from the residence.

Pugh was arrested for felony one trafficking, felony one possession, felony three tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia and felony three weapons under disability for a total bond of $ 62,250.

Police say Pugh has a long criminal history involving weapons and drug trafficking charges mostly out of the Chicago area.

Police are asking if you have any information about Pugh’s drug trafficking operation to contact Deputy Hildebrand at 740-695-7933 EXT 322