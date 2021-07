MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — Taylor James Regis, 22, of Martins Ferry was arrested Saturday by the Martins Ferry Police Department for felony Gross Sexual Imposition.

Regis was held at the Belmont County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police say the victim was a child and ‘if it was my child, I’d be irate too.’

