Martins Ferry man refuses to pull over after traffic stop; calls 911 and says police are going to kill him

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — At 9:25 a.m. Friday officers with the Martins Ferry Police Department witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Walnut Street and South 8th Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. With the officer’s overhead lights and sirens activated the driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for officers. Officers notified dispatch that the vehicle was failing to stop. The vehicle was pursued onto St. Rt. 647. During the pursuit the fleeing vehicle was passing numerous vehicles traveling up Colerain Pike. The pursuit continued out to Co. Rd. 4 driving west towards St. Rt. 250.

Once the fleeing vehicle approached the intersection of Co. Rd. 4 and St. Rt. 250 the vehicle turned left and was traveling east on St. Rt. 250. A Belmont County Sheriff’s Deputy had set up stop sticks at the intersection 250 and Farmington Road. The fleeing vehicle stopped before driving over the stop sticks.

Moments later the male driver was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

During the pursuit the driver of the vehicle made phone calls to Central Dispatch (911) and to Martins Ferry Police Department Dispatch stating that he was not going to stop because he said officers were going to kill him.

The driver was identified as Jamie Dale Caprita, at 50-year-old male of 57422 Washington Blvd Martins Ferry. Caprita was transported to the Belmont County Jail. Below is a list of charges on Caprita. Martins Ferry Police were assisted by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department.

OVI Refusal

Obstructing Official Business

Failure to Comply

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Operation

Expired License

Passing on Double Line

Failure to Drive in Marked Lanes Stop Sign Violation