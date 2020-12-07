Martins Ferry native, WWII veteran surprised with 100th birthday drive-by

100 years old never felt so good! But Bill tells 7NEWS he felt 150-years-old after he was caught off guard by his family, friends, the Church of Christ and a 7NEWS camera.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A Martins Ferry native just got the surprise of his life for his 100th birthday celebration. His friends and family say there’s no one more deserving to see 100 than World War Two veteran Bill Richards.

A WWII veteran is about to get a big surprise for his 100th birthday. Family & friends are lining up in cars. I’m hiding in my stormtracker in the back to not give it away (I’ll keep you posted) @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/8wiFi0RTt7 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) December 7, 2020

Escorted by Martins Ferry Police, unbeknown to Bill, red and blue lights rounded the corner, with about 15 cars filled with smiles, waving hands, balloons and signs.

This has really been something. I wasn’t expecting this today. Bill Richards, birthday man

A pandemic birthday, but a beautiful occasion for someone so deserving.

🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILL! 🎉Friends, family, and his church sang outside this Martins Ferry native’s house, catching him completely by surprise! I asked Bill how it feels to be 100… His answer will make you cry.. That story tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/PvT9B37DuF — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) December 7, 2020

I spent my time over in Germany; 39 months. I’ve seen a lot of it over there and it wasn’t good. Bill Richards, birthday man

He’s been through a lot in his life, he’s witnessed a lot in his life. Never thought he would make it to 100 and we are so glad he did. Kenneth Frye, Bill’s son-in-law

On this brisk December day, friends gathered in the street to sing a familiar tune. All overjoyed to see the birthday man in good spirits, and his health going strong… but for a man who has lived to see so much, some say his heart might just be the key. He asked his pastor in attendance to send up a prayer of thanksgiving on his big day.

I’ve known him for 55 years and I’ve never met a greater man in my life. Never seen him angry, never heard him raise his voice. And he treats everybody the way he wants to be treated. Kenneth Frye, Bill’s son-in-law

Living in this Martins Ferry home all 100 years, and working at Nickles Bakery for 48 of them, it almost seems fit the community would meet him there to usher in 100.

So, what’s the secret to seeing a century? “I’ll tell ya, eat lots of fruit, lots of fruit…” said Bill. “And don’t worry about nothing.”

As a family man, he’s proud everyday to see his two grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-great grandson grow up. Mr. Richards’ birthday was December 6th, so he’s technically 100 years and one day old today… but who’s counting.