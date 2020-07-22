Martins Ferry officer terminated after posting a racial joke on Facebook

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) A 20-year veteran of the Martins Ferry Police Department has been relieved of his duties after allegedly posting a racial joke on social media several days ago.



Martins Ferry’s mayor, police chief and city solicitor have conferred at length, and have announced that Tim Starkey is being terminated.



The posting was made several days ago.



Officials said if he continued to work as a officer, any arrest he made against a person of color could be called into question.



They also say the community is very upset about the posting.



7News and wtrf.com have made the conscious decision not to show the post.



It is a cartoon image of a dog having a bowel movement while commenting on the Black Lives Matter Movement.