Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Three people were arrested Thursday morning by Martins Ferry Police for drug and weapon charges.
Police say they executed a search warrant at 803 Grant Avenue in Martins Ferry.
Officers say they located drugs, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun
Three people were arrested and transported to the Belmont County Jail.
Tyrone Thompson was arrested and charged with: Trafficking Drugs/Felony 4, Possession of Drugs 2 counts/Felony 5, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Misdemeanor 2, Possession of Marijuana / Minor Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Minor Misdemeanor.
Morgan Mann was arrested and charged with: Possession of Drugs (Schedule III)/ Misdemeanor 1, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Misdemeanor 2, Possession of Marijuana / Minor Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Minor Misdemeanor.
Jashod Joyce was arrested and charged with: Possession of Drugs /Felony 5, Weapons Under Disability/Felony 4, Receiving Stolen Property/ Felony 4.
- Martins Ferry Police arrest 3 people on drug/weapon charges
- Driver’s license expiration dates extended through March 31, 2021 in WV
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
- WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule
- Washington PA restaurant to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and open up Friday