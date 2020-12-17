Martins Ferry Police arrest 3 people on drug/weapon charges

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Belmont County

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Three people were arrested Thursday morning by Martins Ferry Police for drug and weapon charges.

Police say they executed a search warrant at 803 Grant Avenue in Martins Ferry.

Officers say they located drugs, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun

Three people were arrested and transported to the Belmont County Jail.

Tyrone Thompson

Tyrone Thompson was arrested and charged with: Trafficking Drugs/Felony 4, Possession of Drugs 2 counts/Felony 5, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Misdemeanor 2, Possession of Marijuana / Minor Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Minor Misdemeanor.

Morgan Mann

Morgan Mann was arrested and charged with: Possession of Drugs (Schedule III)/                   Misdemeanor 1, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Misdemeanor 2, Possession of Marijuana / Minor Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Minor Misdemeanor.


Jahod Joyce

Jashod Joyce was arrested and charged with: Possession of Drugs /Felony 5, Weapons Under Disability/Felony 4, Receiving Stolen Property/ Felony 4.

