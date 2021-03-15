Martins Ferry Police Arrest Man On Abduction Charges

Martins Ferry, Ohio (WTRF)- Martins Ferry Police arrested a man on Sunday with abduction charges.

Police say they arrested Anthony Hocker in Bridgeport after they received information of Hocker trying to demand entry into a Martins Ferry residence.

The Martins Ferry Police Department says a witness who was hiding at the residence told police that Hocker was let inside the residence.

The witness explained that he heard conversations between the victim and Hocker for about 30-60 minutes.

Police say the witness came out of hiding after he no longer heard any voices at the residence and immediately called 911.

The told the Martins Ferry Police Department that he believed that the victim and her 1-year-old daughter were forced to leave with Hocker.

Officers alerted all neighboring police departments of the incident and attempt to locate the vehicle that was believed they were in.

The victim told police that she was threatened and forced to leave her house with her 1-year-old daughter.

The victim provided officers with additional details of the incident and Hocker was transported to the Belmont County Jail.