Martins Ferry Police Investigating Early Morning Shots Fired Incident

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- The Martins Ferry Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident.

Reports of shots being fired happened at 924 Hughes Avenue area around 2:30 AM.

Officers say they were able to locate bullet holes in the exterior walls and shell casings were located on the ground of West Jefferson St.

Police say occupants inside were not injured.

Martins Ferry Police believe this may have stemmed from an unreported altercation that occurred at the residence earlier in the night.

Officers stated that witnesses seen a male running on foot after the shots were fired.

If anyone has any additional information on the incident please contact the Martins Ferry Police Department at 740-633-2121.