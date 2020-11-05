Martins Ferry Schools announce confirmed cases at Ayers Elementary School

Belmont County

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Two individuals at Ayers Elementary School are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Martins Ferry Schools say the individuals were last present at Ayers Elementary School on Friday, October 30, 2020. 

Due to privacy requirements, the names of the individuals or details that may identify them will not be provided according to Martins Ferry Schools.

In-person classes are cancelled for Friday, November 6, 2020 through Friday, November 13, 2020.

Martins Ferry Schools says this is being done in attempt to slow down the spread of the virus.

Contact tracing has been completed, according to Martins Ferry Schools and the parents/guardians of the individuals deemed close contacts have been notified and the direct contacts have been picked up from school.

You can find more information from Martins Ferry Schools here.

