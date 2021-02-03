Martins Ferry woman admits to role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jennifer M. Cuffman, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, has admitted to her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Cuffman, also known as “Jennifer Proctor,” age 32, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl.” Cuffman admitted to working with others distribute the drugs from February 2019 to July 2020 in Ohio County and elsewhere.

Cuffman faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.