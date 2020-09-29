Martins Ferry woman charged with 16 counts of cruelty to animals

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Criminal charges have now emerged in the case of the Martins Ferry woman whose 13 dogs were rescued by the Belmont County Animal Rescue League.

Initially, BCARL officials said the woman was just overwhelmed but had the animals’ best interests at heart.

Now they have seized the woman’s other three dogs.

And their conditions prompted BCARL to seek criminal charges.

“One of the dogs was in horrific shape. We brought that one directly to the veterinarian, and that one had bone deformities so severe that the veterinarian was very concerned. And we realized there’s more going on here than we thought.,” said BCARL operations director Howard Goldman said.

Carol Masse of Martins Ferry is now charged with 16 counts of cruelty to animals.

She’ll be arraigned Oct. 7.