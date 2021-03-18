Martins Ferry Woman Sentenced For Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Jennifer M. Cuffman, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months of incarceration for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Cuffman, also known as “Jennifer Proctor,” age 32, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl” in February 2021.

Cuffman admitted to working with others to distribute the drugs from February 2019 to July 2020 in Ohio County and elsewhere.