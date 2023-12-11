BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a special evening for Belmont County, as Monday night was the Belmont County Annual Tourism Christmas Party.

Following the dinner, the prestigious 2023 Mattox Award was presented by Belmont County Tourism Council Executive Director, Jackee Pugh.



The award–named in honor of the late John S. Mattox–curator and co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum–is awarded annually to the Belmont County “Tourism Champion of the Year.”



This year’s recipient is John S. Marshall.

“Being presented the Mattox Award to me is just an unbelievable honor. I consider it one of the highest recognitions in Belmont County. And John Mattox was a dear friend, a mentor of mine, whom I was very fond of and miss greatly. And he is the one who got me involved in the Ohio National Road Association. So without John Mattox and the love and support of my wife, this probably would not have been possible.” John S. Marshall – 2023 Mattox Award Recipient / ONRA Board Member, Belmont County

“This evening means lot to me because my dad had partnered with the Belmont Tourism for many years, and they’ve always been a partner with us from as long as I can ever remember. So this is a celebration of a partnership, as well as how they fund the rest of the community and this whole tri-state area in general.” John Mattox Jr. – Board Member, Underground Railroad Museum / Son of John Mattox

The Mattox Award is designed to honor an individual or organization who has made a significant and long-term contribution to the economic health of Belmont County–specifically through their involvement in the field of tourism.