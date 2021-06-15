Meet Jersey, the courthouse therapy dog

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The courthouse can be a stressful place.

Civil and criminal trials, divorces and custody hearings can bring out extreme emotions.

When that happens at the Belmont County Courthouse, there is a calm quiet presence that can appear at your side. Her name is Jersey, and she does the job she was born to do.

She’s the most beloved employee at the Belmont County Courthouse. Jersey, the two-year-old St. Bernard helps people of all ages going through tough times.

She can sit with anybody from an adult to a child. She likes to bring that comfort into the courtroom. Strength comes through her leash to them and it makes them feel secure in what they’re doing.

Sometimes the situations are not that nice. Sometimes they’re very hard and they’ve very emotional. She’s that quiet voice that helps them tell their story.

Starting as a promising puppy, she’s now she’s a certified therapy K-9. Her courthouse colleagues play with her and bring her snacks.

She’s known for her calm, laid-back demeanor. But if someone needs a friend, Jersey does what instinct and training has taught her. She gives support. She seems to know when to lay down and wait for them to approach her. With an elderly person, she will walk up and put her head in their lap. She will not jump on them or make any jerky movements.

They say in a recent contentious lawsuit, she sat with both sides in the case.

Jersey has comforted many people and is a wonderful addition to the Belmont County Courthouse staff.