Meet the Mayoral and Board of Education Candidates for Bellaire

BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF)- Candidates in the running for Bellaire Mayor made themselves known in the community today.

Michael W. Doyle and Edward L. Marling are both vying for that position.

Others are in the running for a Board of Education position. That includes Susie Rataiczak, Janet L Richardson, and Michael Wallace.

During the “Meet the Candidates” event, each gave three minutes to share their vision and what makes them the best candidate. There was also a ‘Question and Answer’ part to it, which organizers say turned out to be very informative.

“I’ve been very excited after listening to all the answers from the candidates today because I really feel Bellaire is coming back. That our city, our village now, is going to continue to grow and be prosperous.” Terri Ann Bonfini, co-chair of “Meet the Candidates” in Bellaire

Organizers are grateful for the turn out… both for those who showed up and watched it live. The election is November 2nd.