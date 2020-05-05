Meet the newest member of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sheriff Dave Lucas has wanted a Pomsky ever since he saw one.





The Pomeranian-Husky has the black mask and piercing blue eyes of its Siberian ancestors, and the compact size, fluffy coat and inquisitive nature of a Pomeranian.



And Loki, the sheriff’s new dog, has it all.





Sheriff Lucas picked him up at the airport Monday, where he came from a breeder in Utah.



Lucas was considering numerous names, including “Deputy” and “Leo” (Law Enforcement Officer), but the eight-week-old bundle of charm ended up named Loki (after the god of mischief) when he showed his true colors and stole the sheriff’s slipper.



Lucas says Loki will be the department’s mascot by day, and his pet and companion otherwise.

“Our deputies experience a lot of bad things, and this guy can help to lighten the atmosphere around here,” he noted.



Loki will eventually be trained in obedience and therapy.



He may help a child to testify about a traumatic experience, or visit the elderly in a nursing home.



Right now he is the darling of the department, getting lots of pets, cuddles, walks and kisses on his first day on the job.



The sheriff and his wife, Bobbie, already have a Jack Russell Terrier named Ozzie.



Loki has already shown a tendency to steal Ozzie’s toys.