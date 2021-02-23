Members of veterans organizations in Belmont County send care packages

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Support Our Troops members came together on the UPS Store on Washington Avenue this afternoon.

These members of the veterans organizations in Belmont County brought in “care packages” to send to troops stationed overseas. They say the soldiers enjoy pictures from the Ohio Valley, calendars, paper and pens and anything they can use to have fun in their downtime.

To find out how to donate, you can contact the VFW or American Legion in St. Clairsville, Bellaire or Yorkville. Also there’s a drop-off barrel at the Veterans Service Office in Bellaire.