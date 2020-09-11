Memorial held for Belmont County WWII veteran who fought in Normandy and Battle of the Bulge

BELMONT Co., Ohio (WTRF)- Thomas Gianangeli was a Belmont County native who fought in World War II, including the battle in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge among others.

Gianangeli died in 2002 but his legacy will soon live on forever on the Heroes Wall and in the Tri-State Military Veterans Museum in Belmont County.

A ceremony was held Friday at the Heroes Wall after Gianangeli’s sons recently discovered their father was a recipient of a European, African, Middle Eastern ribbon with five bronze stars with distinction.

Gianangeli fought in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland, Central Europe and The Battle of the Bulge.

Three of Gianangeli’s sons also were in the military, his son Tom is a Vietnam Veteran, his son John was in the Army Reserves and his son Anthony was in the Army.