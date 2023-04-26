BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Commission proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness month.

The executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board addressed commissioners about changes that mental health professionals are seeing lately.

Lisa Ward said one in every four Americans is diagnosed with a mental health issue.

She says that hasn’t changed in the past 15 years.

What has changed things, she said, was the pandemic.

She said during that time of time of isolation, problems of emotional distress came to the forefront and were recognized.

“I think it really brought us out as a country to be more open to talking about when we’re not OK and when we’re feeling anxious and how do we get help for that,” said Ward. “So yes, I think that the problem has probably always been there. But since the pandemic, all age groups are talking about it more than we ever have before.”

So the Mental Health Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties will be offering what they call QPR training for anyone to take.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Respond.

It teaches how to intervene with a friend or loved one who’s having mental health issues.

The training is online, and lasts about two hours.

It teaches how to convince a person to seek the help they need.