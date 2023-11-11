LANSING, Ohio (WTRF) — This Christmas—metal isn’t just for the tinsel.

The area’s heaviest bands flipped their amplifiers on for Metal for Toys Saturday, a benefit in Lansing for the Salvation Army.

Fans didn’t have to pay money to attend the concert at the Moran Community Center, they just had to bring a toy worth $10 or more.

Wheeling band Altared States return to organize the razor-sharp lineup including Sundweller and Afterschool Special.

The donations all go to the Christmas drive, which last year filled three huge Santa bags and more than $750 from sponsors.