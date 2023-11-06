BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Local heavy metal band Altared States is hosting its second annual Metal for Toys to benefit the Belmont County Salvation Army to raise funds and haul in toys for the Salvation Army’s 2023 Christmas Drive.

International recording artist Ironflame will headline the night of metal.

The concert is Saturday, November 11at Moran Community Center in Lansing.

The action starts at 3:30 p.m. when Santa arrives for parents to take photos of their kids for free with their own camera. There will be no music played at that time.

Music begins at 5 p.m. and the price of admission for the concert is a donation of a toy valued at $10 or more.

The slate of bands for the night includes headliner Ironflame (international), Altared States (Wheeling), Sundweller (Wheeling), Afterschool Special (Martins Ferry) and Agnauseum (Columbus).

Sponsors of event include Wells Township Haunted House, Moran Family Center, Psychedelicacies, Unique Treats by Jacquie, Hostile Kreations, Arrowpoint Graphics, Defyanice Sound Productions and Sunny Days Travel by Lisa.

Last year’s inaugural event raised more than $750 and three large Santa sacks for the Salvation Army.

Altared States members and their supporters hope to increase this amount this year for Ohio Valley children.

