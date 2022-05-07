BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There was minor flooding reported early this morning in Belmont County.

Several area creeks and streams were running fast and high, including Wheeling Creek along Route 40 in Bridgeport, due to prolonged heavy rains over the past 48 hours.

Fortunately, no major flooding was reported in the area.

In Marshall County, EMA director Tom Hart said there was minor flooding on area streets and some flooding from storm drains.

