Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Blame My Roots Festival announced that their 2021 Saturday night headliner will be Miranda Lambert.

Lee Brice will also be performing Saturday

Friday nights headliner will be a fan favorite Neil McCoy

The Blame My Roots festival was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

The Blame My Roots festival is held at Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont County on July 16-17.