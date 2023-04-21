FLUSHING, Ohio — Flushing Alliance Church will once again hold its Missions Fest on Saturday, May 20 from noon until 4 p.m. at Flushing’s Schuler Park at 395 Morristown Street, Flushing, Ohio.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is something for everyone when you join in on this family-friendly event

Check out the cool cars in the car show or maybe pig out on some great pulled pork dinners & local food vendors. The kids will have fun playing games and the grown-ups can find some goodies at the craft and vendor show or bid on some cool items at the auction.

3rd Annual Missions Fest

See you at Missions Fest 2023!

Donations are still being accepted. Please call Dalton VanCuren at 740-310-2341.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, April 21, 2023)