More dogs are seized from Martins Ferry woman who was overwhelmed

BCARL has now seized the final three dogs that the woman held back, when 13 of her other dogs were seized several weeks ago.

BCARL Operations Director Howard Goldman says the latest three dogs had extreme fleas, hair loss and skin infections like the others.

He says one also had a dislocated femur, which they’ve now had surgically corrected, and it will need surgery on both eyes.

Goldman says the other dogs have a range of medical problems including mammary tumors, heart murmurs and eye infections.

He says one of the oldest dogs had six fused vertebrae and is now being treated for that.

The puppies have all been adopted.

And the St. Bernard is neutered, vaccinated and about to go up for adoption.

“These poor dogs were in pain and discomfort, and can finally feel better,” said Goldman. “I’m grateful to be part of an organization that does everything possible for the health and comfort of the animals. We couldn’t give them the best care without the support of the public.”