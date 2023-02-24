BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Bridgeport Police Chief John Bumba confirms that two drug overdoses occurred this week in that community—one in Bridgeport and one in Brookside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He said both were revived by officers administering Narcan.

This comes one day after Martins Ferry Police report two overdose deaths occurred there—both women, one in her 30s and the other, age 17.

Martins Ferry Police Chief John McFarland warns drug users that the drugs being sold in this area currently are potentially lethal.