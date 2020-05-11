Motorcycles emerge as restrictions lift, temps heat up

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – In the mist of restrictions being lifted across the Buckeye State, another phenomenon is happening.

Motorcycle riders are gearing up to hit the roadways as temperatures slowly increase.

With May being nationally recognized as Motorcycle Safety Month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to make safety a priority.

We want to stress the point to put themselves in a position of safety as far as wearing a helmet, having the proper gear,the proper endorsements and riding sober. The other thing is we want to push the message about other drivers on the roadway, to be aware that motorcyclists are going to be out more. Give it a few more seconds before you pull out at an intersection, double check, especially before you’re changing lanes on the interstate. Lt. Maurice Waddell, Post Commander – Ohio State Highway Patrol

There were four fatal motorcycle accidents between Belmont and Monroe counties last year. All incidents involved impaired driving.

All riders under 18-years-old and less than a year of motorcycle experience are required to wear a helmet.

Latest Posts: